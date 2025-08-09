Sign up
Photo 1412
Grazing with one eye open
although there is a big fence between us.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
ankole-cattle
Babs
ace
Those horns look lethal.
August 9th, 2025
