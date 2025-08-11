Previous
This one was not as cheeky by ludwigsdiana
This one was not as cheeky

but still came too close to the fence.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Linda Godwin
Maybe he is just a little shy, but he marked very nicely.
August 11th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice profile shot :)
August 11th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
Beautiful shot of this little cutie...he does look a bit bored!! :)
August 11th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
He looks a bit put out! Nice light on him.
August 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
They have such character filled faces.
August 11th, 2025  
