The young ones by ludwigsdiana
The young ones

tend to stay in groups and away from the rest of the herd. Many guinea fowl roam the fields, but they are so skittish that they run away at the first sign of any human.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Jerzy ace
They are so cute when they are young. Beautiful shot
August 12th, 2025  
