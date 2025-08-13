Previous
That look! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1416

That look!

They certainly are not the prettiest animals with their long faces and eyes under their ears.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
Nicely captured and presented. I struggled to get shots of these guys where you could actually see their eyes.
August 13th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
--- BUT such a glossy coat !
August 13th, 2025  
