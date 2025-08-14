Previous
Such inquisitive animals, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1417

Such inquisitive animals,

as long as one does not get too close. A major road is just behind the park, but it does not seem to bother them as they have a huge space to roam.

This is taken with my 300mm lens and cropped. I also had to remove some fence on the right.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
They are beautiful. Great capture.
August 14th, 2025  
