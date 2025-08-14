Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1417
Such inquisitive animals,
as long as one does not get too close. A major road is just behind the park, but it does not seem to bother them as they have a huge space to roam.
This is taken with my 300mm lens and cropped. I also had to remove some fence on the right.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10832
photos
279
followers
164
following
388% complete
View this month »
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
Latest from all albums
1416
3142
3136
3134
1417
3143
3137
3135
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zebras
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
They are beautiful. Great capture.
August 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close