Previous
Difficult subjects to photograph by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1423

Difficult subjects to photograph

as one does not really know what to focus on. Their eyes are so small and almost invisible under their ears.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
389% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely pastoral scene
August 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I really like these animals & their name gnu- Wildebeest…
they have so much character… & the horns are amazing. Incredible to see them… you see some beautiful birds & animals…
August 20th, 2025  
katy ace
I don’t think I have ever noticed the unusual curve of their horns before. This photo shows it very well Diana
August 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact