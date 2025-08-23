Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1426
Always watching
I wish I had the big one at the back with the perfect horns in focus too!
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10868
photos
278
followers
164
following
390% complete
View this month »
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
Latest from all albums
3151
3143
3145
1425
1426
3152
3146
3144
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ankole-cattle
Mags
ace
Those horns sure are amazing!
August 23rd, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wonderful pastoral scene
August 23rd, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Great pic. Were you in the field with them? They’d scare me with their long horns.
August 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking horns.
August 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close