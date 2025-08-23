Previous
Always watching by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1426

Always watching

I wish I had the big one at the back with the perfect horns in focus too!
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
390% complete

Photo Details

Mags ace
Those horns sure are amazing!
August 23rd, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful pastoral scene
August 23rd, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Great pic. Were you in the field with them? They’d scare me with their long horns.
August 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking horns.
August 23rd, 2025  
