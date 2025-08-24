Previous
A puddle full of curious Springbuck by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1427

A puddle full of curious Springbuck

after all the rain we had. I liked the little photobomber too.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
390% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Nice scene
August 24th, 2025  
Pat
I love their reflections in the puddle, beautiful shot!
August 24th, 2025  
katy ace
How pretty to see them like this on a grassy field and with that puddle reflecting them in the foreground. When I went to Tarangire I don’t remember grassy fields like this so most of the animals I saw were on dirt
August 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely capture with those reflections.
August 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact