Previous
Photo 1427
A puddle full of curious Springbuck
after all the rain we had. I liked the little photobomber too.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10872
photos
278
followers
164
following
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
Latest from all albums
1426
3152
3146
3144
1427
3153
3147
3145
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Tags
springbuck-amphitheatre-puddle
narayani
ace
Nice scene
August 24th, 2025
Pat
I love their reflections in the puddle, beautiful shot!
August 24th, 2025
katy
ace
How pretty to see them like this on a grassy field and with that puddle reflecting them in the foreground. When I went to Tarangire I don’t remember grassy fields like this so most of the animals I saw were on dirt
August 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely capture with those reflections.
August 24th, 2025
