Previous
Photo 1428
They were so inquisitive
that they came right up to the fence where I was!
I tried with Google Lens to find out more about them. They originate from Cameroon and were introduced to other parts of the world, including America.
They are known for their intelligence and curious nature, often exploring and investigating unfamiliar objects (like my camera)
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
pygmy-goat-cameroon
Mags
ace
Great closeup! Such unusual eyes for a creature.
August 25th, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely detail, those eyes are gorgeous.
August 25th, 2025
