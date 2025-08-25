Previous
They were so inquisitive by ludwigsdiana
that they came right up to the fence where I was!

I tried with Google Lens to find out more about them. They originate from Cameroon and were introduced to other parts of the world, including America.

They are known for their intelligence and curious nature, often exploring and investigating unfamiliar objects (like my camera)
@ludwigsdiana
Mags ace
Great closeup! Such unusual eyes for a creature.
August 25th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely detail, those eyes are gorgeous.
August 25th, 2025  
