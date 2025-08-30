Previous
Even the ladies have huge horns. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1433

Even the ladies have huge horns.

They sure look uncomfortable, but are fortunately hollow.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Zilli~ ace
Impressive
August 30th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Crikey!!! Great shot. Do they shed these horns periodically??
August 30th, 2025  
judith deacon
Good grief!!
August 30th, 2025  
Mark
Wow
August 30th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, those horns are impressive looking.
August 30th, 2025  
