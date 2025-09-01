Sign up
Photo 1435
Photo 1435
We did have a lot of rain
and the fields down the road are still flooded. I took the pics I am posting last Wednesday.
Arum lilies grow wild, and the fields are partly full of them. Most are fenced in as it is forbidden to pick them.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
0
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10904
photos
278
followers
164
following
393% complete
1428
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1434
3160
3154
3152
1435
3161
3155
3153
Tags
wild-arum-lilies
