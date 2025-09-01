Previous
We did have a lot of rain by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1435

We did have a lot of rain

and the fields down the road are still flooded. I took the pics I am posting last Wednesday.

Arum lilies grow wild, and the fields are partly full of them. Most are fenced in as it is forbidden to pick them.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
393% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact