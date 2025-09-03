Previous
Standing in water by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1437

Standing in water

for about two weeks now and no sign of getting less. I the 18 yeas we live here, I have never seen this field under so much water. We did have an awful amount of rain in June and July.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
393% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
It makes me think of an impressionist painting
September 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact