Previous
Photo 1437
Standing in water
for about two weeks now and no sign of getting less. I the 18 yeas we live here, I have never seen this field under so much water. We did have an awful amount of rain in June and July.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
arum-lilies-field
Corinne C
ace
It makes me think of an impressionist painting
September 3rd, 2025
