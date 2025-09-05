Sign up
Previous
Photo 1439
Wild flowers on a wine estate
across the road from us.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details
Tags
arum-lilies
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty.
September 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful lilies!
September 5th, 2025
katy
ace
Beautiful composition, Diana. I am really enjoying your pictures of these in the wild.
September 5th, 2025
