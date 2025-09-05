Previous
Wild flowers on a wine estate by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1439

Wild flowers on a wine estate

across the road from us.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty.
September 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful lilies!
September 5th, 2025  
katy ace
Beautiful composition, Diana. I am really enjoying your pictures of these in the wild.
September 5th, 2025  
