A passage for the cows
going underneath the railway lines. The farm across the road has two portions of land where its cows graze.
Part of their vineyard is in the background.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
wild-arum-lilies
A very beautiful scene.
September 6th, 2025
