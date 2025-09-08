Previous
I went for a drive by ludwigsdiana
I went for a drive

in search of some new sights. I chose a road about 20 minutes away from us which I had not been on before.
It was a beautiful day and the fields full of lillies, many too far away to recognise. The rusty metal poles are part of an electric fence.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Diana

I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Zilli~ ace
Saw arum lilies on the highway but couldn't take any pictures. Here they are, these beautiful wild flowers!
September 8th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful fields of lilies!
September 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
Such a pretty view with all those lilies.
September 8th, 2025  
