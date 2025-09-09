Previous
I found myself in the middle of nowhere, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1443

I found myself in the middle of nowhere,

and was delighted to see a windmill! For those who can zoom, either it comes from Chicago or the company is called Chicago ;-)
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Diana

Beverley ace
L love being in the middle of no where… gorgeous scenery
September 9th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
Great focal point having the windmill in there...nowhere.
September 9th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A great find! Beautiful meadow too.
September 9th, 2025  
