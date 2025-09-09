Sign up
Photo 1443
Photo 1443
I found myself in the middle of nowhere,
and was delighted to see a windmill! For those who can zoom, either it comes from Chicago or the company is called Chicago ;-)
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10936
photos
278
followers
164
following
395% complete
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
1443
1442
3168
3160
3162
3163
3161
1443
3169
Tags
wild-arum-lilies
Beverley
ace
L love being in the middle of no where… gorgeous scenery
September 9th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Great focal point having the windmill in there...nowhere.
September 9th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A great find! Beautiful meadow too.
September 9th, 2025
