Previous
Photo 1444
I just followed the road
and ended up in a lovely scene with arum lilies.
As there was no traffic on the road, I parked on the side and got out od the car. I did not manage to do this beautiful scene justice.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is so pretty looking there. Lovely shot and I like how the road leads us into the picture.
September 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely scene and leading line of the road.
September 10th, 2025
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Beautiful scenery and great composition and shot
September 10th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Lovely scene . Love the clouds
September 10th, 2025
