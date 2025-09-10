Previous
I just followed the road by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1444

I just followed the road

and ended up in a lovely scene with arum lilies.

As there was no traffic on the road, I parked on the side and got out od the car. I did not manage to do this beautiful scene justice.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
395% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is so pretty looking there. Lovely shot and I like how the road leads us into the picture.
September 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely scene and leading line of the road.
September 10th, 2025  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Beautiful scenery and great composition and shot
September 10th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
Lovely scene . Love the clouds
September 10th, 2025  
