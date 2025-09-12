Sign up
Previous
Photo 1446
A little farm
with something of everything. Taken from the road where yesterdays shot was taken.
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10948
photos
278
followers
164
following
Tags
arum-lilies
Allison Maltese
ace
So lush and interesting. Nice layers. in your image.
September 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Amazing how prolific the lilies are.
September 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely scene!
September 12th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A nice scene
September 12th, 2025
