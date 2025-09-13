Previous
A road to a little farm by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1447

A road to a little farm

which fascinated me as it was really in the middle of nowhere and not well kept. I stopped for the lilies.

I stood next to my car and did not venture any further, although I would have love to.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
narayani ace
Looks inviting
September 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Pretty view…
September 13th, 2025  
