More lavender by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1452

More lavender

I was so in awe that I took too many photos ;-)
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
katy ace
this one shows the detail of the lavender beautifully
September 18th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely image Diana.
September 18th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful.
September 18th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty.
September 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Soo magnificent… do they collect the lavender for fragrance? I wonder
September 18th, 2025  
