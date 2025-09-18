Sign up
Previous
Photo 1452
More lavender
I was so in awe that I took too many photos ;-)
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
5
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10972
photos
279
followers
164
following
397% complete
View this month »
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
Latest from all albums
1451
3171
3169
3177
1452
3178
3172
3170
Tags
de-meye
katy
ace
this one shows the detail of the lavender beautifully
September 18th, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely image Diana.
September 18th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful.
September 18th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty.
September 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Soo magnificent… do they collect the lavender for fragrance? I wonder
September 18th, 2025
