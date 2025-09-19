Previous
The farm next door by ludwigsdiana
The farm next door

to the lavender field of De Meye. There's a railway line between the two, and both sides are lined with arum lilies.

I love the country and scenes like these, I would have liked to visit ;-)

Simonsberg looks very different from this perspective.
Diana

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful scenic.
