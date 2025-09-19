Sign up
Previous
Photo 1453
The farm next door
to the lavender field of De Meye. There's a railway line between the two, and both sides are lined with arum lilies.
I love the country and scenes like these, I would have liked to visit ;-)
Simonsberg looks very different from this perspective.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
de-meye
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful scenic.
September 19th, 2025
