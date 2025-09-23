Previous
Getting closer to home by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1457

Getting closer to home

with the usual mountains visible. There is a railway track on the raised ground of which I was not aware.
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
