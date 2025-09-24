Previous
A whole new world by ludwigsdiana
A whole new world

opened up in front of me. I am still on the same road going home, but the view was so totally different in this direction.

The railway tracks can be seen behind the lupins and lilies. The mountain range is the Klein Drakenstein.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Diana

Mags ace
Beautiful view!
September 24th, 2025  
