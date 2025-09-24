Sign up
Photo 1458
A whole new world
opened up in front of me. I am still on the same road going home, but the view was so totally different in this direction.
The railway tracks can be seen behind the lupins and lilies. The mountain range is the Klein Drakenstein.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
de-meye-muldersvlei-road
Mags
ace
Beautiful view!
September 24th, 2025
