Previous
Photo 1459
A canola field
with Simonsberg as a backdrop.
I was quite surprised to see this from the R44 which is a major road connecting Stellenbosch with Paarl.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
1
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11000
photos
278
followers
163
following
Tags
de-meye-r44
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful photo...The canola's color is lovely. Great layers too.
September 25th, 2025
