A canola field by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1459

A canola field

with Simonsberg as a backdrop.

I was quite surprised to see this from the R44 which is a major road connecting Stellenbosch with Paarl.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Diana


gloria jones ace
Wonderful photo...The canola's color is lovely. Great layers too.
September 25th, 2025  
