Layers of wildflowers by ludwigsdiana
Layers of wildflowers

I am late today! My lunch guests arrived at 12 am and just left now at 19 pm!

I have to clear the mess now and will try to catch up tomorrow.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Michelle
Beautiful field of wildflowers
September 28th, 2025  
