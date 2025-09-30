Previous
The start of a beautiful season by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1464

The start of a beautiful season

At the time I took this, they just started flowering, but now every field is covered with these declared invasive alien plants.

They are known here as Port Jackson, although they were introduced as Acacia saligna from Australia in 1848 for sand stabilization.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
401% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Beautiful, indeed!
September 30th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
September 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact