Scenes from the road. by ludwigsdiana
Scenes from the road.

Last week I went to a lavender farm which I will post next month. (doing an Annie @annied and being late ;-))
On the way there, I kept on stopping as there was so much of interest for me enroute.

That brown strip is the railway line which runs paralel with the main road, although there are no more trains running here in the countryside.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Diana

