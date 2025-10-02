Previous
Scenes from the road with wildflowers. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1466

Scenes from the road with wildflowers.

All shots are from our main road towards Steelenbosch. It is a 4 lane road, which allows me to stop behind a yellow line.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
401% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The fence provides nice individual frames.
October 2nd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty.
October 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact