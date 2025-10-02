Sign up
Previous
Photo 1466
Scenes from the road with wildflowers.
All shots are from our main road towards Steelenbosch. It is a 4 lane road, which allows me to stop behind a yellow line.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
baden-powell-road
Susan Wakely
ace
The fence provides nice individual frames.
October 2nd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty.
October 2nd, 2025
