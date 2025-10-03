Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1467
Scenes from the road
The landscape and vegetation changes with the vineyard and these beautiful wild lillies.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11032
photos
278
followers
164
following
401% complete
View this month »
1460
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
Latest from all albums
1466
3192
3184
3186
3193
3185
3187
1467
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scenes-from-the-road-baden-powell
Lesley
ace
Ooh lots to see here
October 3rd, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
The plants in this one made me smile. Our wattle in the background is an imported weed for you and your wild orange lilies and the purple flowers in the foreground are imported weeds for us.
October 3rd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
So beautiful! Only in South Africa, me think!
October 3rd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely.
October 3rd, 2025
Linda Godwin
The wildflowers are abundant and lovely in this marvelous scene.
October 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful area to live…
October 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close