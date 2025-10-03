Previous
Scenes from the road by ludwigsdiana
Scenes from the road

The landscape and vegetation changes with the vineyard and these beautiful wild lillies.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Lesley ace
Ooh lots to see here
October 3rd, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
The plants in this one made me smile. Our wattle in the background is an imported weed for you and your wild orange lilies and the purple flowers in the foreground are imported weeds for us.
October 3rd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
So beautiful! Only in South Africa, me think!
October 3rd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely.
October 3rd, 2025  
Linda Godwin
The wildflowers are abundant and lovely in this marvelous scene.
October 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful area to live…
October 3rd, 2025  
