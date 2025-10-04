Previous
Scenes from a road by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1468

Scenes from a road

a couple of hunred meters further the wine estate came into view.

My sister is spending the weekend with us, so I will not be able to spend much time on 365.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
402% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Delightful
October 4th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
Enjoying time with your sister is far more important Diana. Have a lovely weekend.
October 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a beautiful scene. Have a lovely time with your sister
October 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful view…sooo beautiful. Have a restful weekend.
October 4th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great pov of sense of scale
October 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
A very lovely country scene.
October 4th, 2025  
narayani ace
Very pretty scene
October 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice.
October 4th, 2025  
katy ace
Nicely composed with the house and the patterns of the vineyards.

Enjoy your time with your sister and don’t worry about us
October 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact