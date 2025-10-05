Sign up
Photo 1469
Some intresting spectators
such a welcome sight to see these inquisitive cows. I always wonder what they are thinking
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
2
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11040
photos
278
followers
164
following
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
1468
3194
3188
3186
3195
3189
3187
1469
Tags
scenes-from-the-road-baden-powell
Gillian Brown
ace
Lovely shot. Cows are curious creatures.
October 5th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
They are looking right at you.
October 5th, 2025
