The Wine estate behind the tracks, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1470

The Wine estate behind the tracks,

with blue lupins starting to open.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Corinne C ace
A beautiful view! I love how you used the field full of flowers as foreground
October 6th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Unique to SA, methinks! Great shot!
October 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
Love those flowers!
October 6th, 2025  
