Photo 1470
Photo 1470
The Wine estate behind the tracks,
with blue lupins starting to open.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
3
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Tags
scenes-from-the-road-baden-powell-drive
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful view! I love how you used the field full of flowers as foreground
October 6th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Unique to SA, methinks! Great shot!
October 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
Love those flowers!
October 6th, 2025
