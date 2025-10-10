Sign up
Photo 1474
A bit further down the road,
these big guys were grazing. I am not sure if he is watching me or the Hadeda in front. The Egyptian Goose is watching too.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
10
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11060
photos
278
followers
164
following
403% complete
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
3199
1473
3193
3191
1474
3200
3194
3192
Views
18
Comments
10
Fav's
2
Album
Tags
scenes-from-stellenbosch-kloof-road
Desi
Is this shot with your new bridge camera. Such a great scene
October 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot - he's got his eye on you !
October 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Love it
October 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful with the vines in the background.
October 10th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well captured.
October 10th, 2025
narayani
ace
Great looking animals
October 10th, 2025
Mary Siegle
ace
Ohh, i’m thinking he’s looking at YOU. Nice catch.
October 10th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful nature… at its best… all good friends.
October 10th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great pastoral scene
October 10th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
So interesting, love the arum lilies in the foreground
October 10th, 2025
