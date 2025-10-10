Previous
A bit further down the road, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1474

A bit further down the road,

these big guys were grazing. I am not sure if he is watching me or the Hadeda in front. The Egyptian Goose is watching too.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
403% complete

Desi
Is this shot with your new bridge camera. Such a great scene
October 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot - he's got his eye on you !
October 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Love it
October 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful with the vines in the background.
October 10th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well captured.
October 10th, 2025  
narayani ace
Great looking animals
October 10th, 2025  
Mary Siegle ace
Ohh, i’m thinking he’s looking at YOU. Nice catch.
October 10th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful nature… at its best… all good friends.
October 10th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great pastoral scene
October 10th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
So interesting, love the arum lilies in the foreground
October 10th, 2025  
