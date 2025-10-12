Previous
A different view by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1476

A different view

with more of the vineyard of De Morgenzon showing. The building on the right is the wine cellar and tasting room on the left.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Zilli~ ace
Beam me there ;)
October 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
October 12th, 2025  
katy ace
I like this closer view that lets us see some of the details better Including those beautiful flowers in the floor ground
October 12th, 2025  
Allison Maltese ace
I like the layering of the pink flowers in the foreground.
October 12th, 2025  
