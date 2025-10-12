Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1476
A different view
with more of the vineyard of De Morgenzon showing. The building on the right is the wine cellar and tasting room on the left.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11068
photos
278
followers
164
following
404% complete
View this month »
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
Latest from all albums
3195
3193
1475
3201
1476
3202
3196
3194
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scenes-from-the-stellenbosch-kloof-road
Zilli~
ace
Beam me there ;)
October 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
October 12th, 2025
katy
ace
I like this closer view that lets us see some of the details better Including those beautiful flowers in the floor ground
October 12th, 2025
Allison Maltese
ace
I like the layering of the pink flowers in the foreground.
October 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close