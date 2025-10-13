Sign up
Previous
Photo 1477
A little cottage
I am not sure who lives there, or if they rent it out. It is to the left from the wine tasting area of De Morgenzon.
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
6
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11072
photos
278
followers
164
following
404% complete
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
1477
1476
3202
3196
3194
3203
3197
3195
1477
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
scenes-from-the-stellenbosch-kloof-road
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely setting.
October 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh how sweet and lovely! I could live there. =)
October 13th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Oh, yes!
October 13th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
What a charming cottage and like Mags, I could live happily ever after there!! :)
October 13th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So lovely looking.
October 13th, 2025
Mary Siegle
ace
I agree, leveling setting and lovely shot. I like that pop of color to the right!
October 13th, 2025
