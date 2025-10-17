Sign up
Previous
Photo 1481
Wandering around behind the bushes,
much to my surprise as I have never seen sheep there before.
One should just take a good look at whatever is moving.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
scenes-from-the-stellenbosch-kloof-road
Mags
ace
Aww! Looks like a couple were sheered not so long ago.
October 17th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
October 17th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Oh, must be a sheep farm nearby
October 17th, 2025
