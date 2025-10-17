Previous
Wandering around behind the bushes, by ludwigsdiana
Wandering around behind the bushes,

much to my surprise as I have never seen sheep there before.

One should just take a good look at whatever is moving.
Diana

Mags ace
Aww! Looks like a couple were sheered not so long ago.
October 17th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
October 17th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Oh, must be a sheep farm nearby
October 17th, 2025  
