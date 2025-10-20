Sign up
Photo 1484
On the opposite side of the vineyards
is a small farm. I have never seen cows grazing there before.
My mind is not functioning as there are so many issues here atm. I am even forgetting to post!
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11104
photos
278
followers
164
following
406% complete
Tags
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice rural scene.
Life has a habit of hijacking my 365 activity. Hope that you are ok.
October 21st, 2025
Dianne
ace
Lovely image. Take care
October 21st, 2025
Desi
What a lovely rural scene
October 21st, 2025
