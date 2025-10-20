Previous
On the opposite side of the vineyards by ludwigsdiana
On the opposite side of the vineyards

is a small farm. I have never seen cows grazing there before.

My mind is not functioning as there are so many issues here atm. I am even forgetting to post!
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Susan Wakely ace
Nice rural scene.
Life has a habit of hijacking my 365 activity. Hope that you are ok.
October 21st, 2025  
Dianne ace
Lovely image. Take care
October 21st, 2025  
Desi
What a lovely rural scene
October 21st, 2025  
