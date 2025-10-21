Previous
A colourful old tree by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1484

A colourful old tree

I could not resist a close up of the peeling bark.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
406% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
It has some great textures too.
October 21st, 2025  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Amazing textures and colours
October 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact