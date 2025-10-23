Sign up
Photo 1487
A little dam
where the farmers get their water from. The scene with the olive grove and vineyard just appealed to me.
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Zilli~
Oh, beautiful. Love the wild arum lilies!
October 23rd, 2025
Linda Godwin
I like the little walkway over the dam
October 23rd, 2025
