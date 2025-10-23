Previous
A little dam by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1487

A little dam

where the farmers get their water from. The scene with the olive grove and vineyard just appealed to me.
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
407% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Oh, beautiful. Love the wild arum lilies!
October 23rd, 2025  
Linda Godwin
I like the little walkway over the dam
October 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact