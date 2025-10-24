Previous
Another part of the wall

leading to the entrance gate, with the resturant in the background.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Lis Lapthorn ace
Well framed with those beautifully coloured flowers.
October 24th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely capture, so pretty
October 24th, 2025  
katy ace
This is really, very pretty with all those flowers in front of the fence
October 24th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely
October 24th, 2025  
