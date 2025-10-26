Previous
Olive grove, vineyard and the Helderberg by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1490

Olive grove, vineyard and the Helderberg

I have no idea what is being cultivated under the covered area.

apologies for my absence, I had friends here for lunch ad they stayed over 6 hours! I will tr and catch up tomorrow :-)
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details

Carole Sandford
Beautiful view!
October 26th, 2025  
Mags
Very beautiful landscape with those mountains in the background.
October 26th, 2025  
Shutterbug
It seems to be that time of year. I have been finding it busy also. Beautiful landscape capture. I love the colored layers and the beautiful mountain in the background.
October 26th, 2025  
Jerzy
Beautiful scenic capture. That big tree in the far left must be huge.
October 26th, 2025  
Zilli~
Beautiful vista
October 26th, 2025  
Bucktree
Beautiful scene and a majestic background.
October 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Nice looking landscape.
October 26th, 2025  
