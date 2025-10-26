Sign up
Previous
Photo 1490
Olive grove, vineyard and the Helderberg
I have no idea what is being cultivated under the covered area.
apologies for my absence, I had friends here for lunch ad they stayed over 6 hours! I will tr and catch up tomorrow :-)
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
7
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11124
photos
278
followers
164
following
408% complete
20
7
4
scenes-from-stellenboschkloof-road
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful view!
October 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very beautiful landscape with those mountains in the background.
October 26th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
It seems to be that time of year. I have been finding it busy also. Beautiful landscape capture. I love the colored layers and the beautiful mountain in the background.
October 26th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Beautiful scenic capture. That big tree in the far left must be huge.
October 26th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful vista
October 26th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful scene and a majestic background.
October 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice looking landscape.
October 26th, 2025
