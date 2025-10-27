Previous
A close up of the Pincushions, by ludwigsdiana
A close up of the Pincushions,

Leucospermum which are flowering throughout our winter and spring. One of the 48 known species assigned to the Proteaceae here.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Zilli~ ace
Beautifully captured
October 27th, 2025  
