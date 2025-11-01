Sign up
Weaver nests in our tree,
but the branches are hanging over the wall on our neighbours property.
The first shot I took with my new Canon R50 with a 18-150mm lens. I will continue this month with random shots and finding out what the camera is capable of.
I have opted for this lens as I want the 100-400mm lens, which I will hopefully have by the end of the month.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
de-wijnlanden-home
