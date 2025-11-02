Previous
Our ex vineyard on the estate. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1497

Our ex vineyard on the estate.

As the wine was not good, the vines have been taken out. Now the HOA are not sure what to do with this huge property (7 hectares/17.3 acres) surrounded by homes.

It is just 5 minutes from our olive grove and always a wonderful sight. Taken a few days ago with18mm, which I cropped to 16-9.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Michelle
That’s a shame do they never replant when they’ve had a bad crop?
November 2nd, 2025  
