Previous
Photo 1497
Our ex vineyard on the estate.
As the wine was not good, the vines have been taken out. Now the HOA are not sure what to do with this huge property (7 hectares/17.3 acres) surrounded by homes.
It is just 5 minutes from our olive grove and always a wonderful sight. Taken a few days ago with18mm, which I cropped to 16-9.
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11152
photos
277
followers
164
following
1490
1491
1492
1493
1494
1495
1496
1497
Michelle
That’s a shame do they never replant when they’ve had a bad crop?
November 2nd, 2025
