Previous
Photo 1499
Another one I cropped to 16-9
as there was too much water and I zoomed to the max. The first few days I spent on the estate just testing the camera on anything I saw.
I am quite happy with the results after shooting at Babylonstoren last Wednesday. Now to sort through the hundreds of practice shots ;-)
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
de-wijnlanden-egyptian-geese
