Photo 1500
They were surprised to see me!
The whole herd was together but they started moving away as I approached. I was surprised at how well the short lens managed.
Our clubhouse and tennis court, kindergarden etc. is on the left behind the green mound.
Straight ahead is the driving range with Stellenboschberg as a backdrop.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
de-wijnlanden-springbuck
Zilli~
Delightful scene. They are so elegant.
November 5th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
You live in a beautiful area- especially with sights like these. Nice shot!
November 5th, 2025
