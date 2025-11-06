Previous
He was so curious by ludwigsdiana
He was so curious

as I stood under the tree watching him flit back and forth.

He was at the nest but quickly moved away when he spotted me.
A strange thing about the Cape Weaver and Masked Weaver, they don't build nests in the same tree!

On one side I have so many, and on the other side of the house just this one bird with three nests in a Fever tree. (Vachellia, native to East and Southern Africa)

Another surprise, that the150mm was enough to get him so clear.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Mags
Pretty little bird and lovely capture.
November 6th, 2025  
narayani
So pretty
November 6th, 2025  
katy
So happy your new camera is working out so well for you. This is an excellent shot of him.
November 6th, 2025  
