Before I disturbed him by ludwigsdiana
Before I disturbed him

he was hanging onto one of his nests. I have no idea if Mrs or a chick is in there but he seemed very occupied.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Susan Wakely ace
Amazing artistry.
November 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
November 7th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Superbly captured
November 7th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
I love the intricate weave of the nest. Terrific shot.
November 7th, 2025  
