Previous
Photo 1502
Before I disturbed him
he was hanging onto one of his nests. I have no idea if Mrs or a chick is in there but he seemed very occupied.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
de-wijnlanden-masked-weaver-nest
Susan Wakely
ace
Amazing artistry.
November 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
November 7th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Superbly captured
November 7th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
I love the intricate weave of the nest. Terrific shot.
November 7th, 2025
