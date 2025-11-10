Previous
On the way to Stellenbosch, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1505

On the way to Stellenbosch,

the first shot I took with my new camera after taking some on the estate. I liked the bottle brush tree in front of this dilapidated old building.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
412% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Beautiful tree and wabi sabi cottage!
November 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful old place and tree.
November 10th, 2025  
katy ace
Nicely done with the new camera. I like this rustic scene.
November 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact