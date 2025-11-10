Sign up
Previous
Photo 1505
On the way to Stellenbosch,
the first shot I took with my new camera after taking some on the estate. I liked the bottle brush tree in front of this dilapidated old building.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11184
photos
277
followers
164
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stellenbosch
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful tree and wabi sabi cottage!
November 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful old place and tree.
November 10th, 2025
katy
ace
Nicely done with the new camera. I like this rustic scene.
November 10th, 2025
