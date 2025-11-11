Sign up
Photo 1506
This was my destination,
and I was surprised to see the bottlebrush tree there, I had never noticed it before.
I had applied to renew my driver's license over 2 months previously. As one of their machines was not functioning, there was a backlog. They told me to come and collect after at least two months.
Previously, one used to get a notification when it was ready for collection, but they have given that all up. At least now I am set for the next five years.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
7
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11188
photos
277
followers
164
following
412% complete
14
7
Extras
stellenbosch
Mags
ace
Beautiful tree! Always seems to be a chore here to renew the old license. =)
November 11th, 2025
narayani
ace
Nice clouds
November 11th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
traffic…. bottlebrushes rushing to the south … clouds to the north
November 11th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely tree and sky, and a creative composition.
November 11th, 2025
katy
ace
Gorgeous tree against that beautiful sky! I cannot imagine having to wait two months for a license! What happens if you get stopped and don’t have it?
November 11th, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
The bottlebrush is doing really well. They have been beautiful here this year but they are pretty well finished now.
November 11th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Good it’s sorted… tick it off the to do list…
November 11th, 2025
