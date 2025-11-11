Previous
This was my destination, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1506

This was my destination,

and I was surprised to see the bottlebrush tree there, I had never noticed it before.

I had applied to renew my driver's license over 2 months previously. As one of their machines was not functioning, there was a backlog. They told me to come and collect after at least two months.

Previously, one used to get a notification when it was ready for collection, but they have given that all up. At least now I am set for the next five years.
Diana

Mags ace
Beautiful tree! Always seems to be a chore here to renew the old license. =)
November 11th, 2025  
narayani ace
Nice clouds
November 11th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
traffic…. bottlebrushes rushing to the south … clouds to the north
November 11th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely tree and sky, and a creative composition.
November 11th, 2025  
katy ace
Gorgeous tree against that beautiful sky! I cannot imagine having to wait two months for a license! What happens if you get stopped and don’t have it?
November 11th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
The bottlebrush is doing really well. They have been beautiful here this year but they are pretty well finished now.
November 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Good it’s sorted… tick it off the to do list…
November 11th, 2025  
